This Green Earth

Harmful algal blooms increase as global temps rise

By Nell Larson,
Chris CherniakClaire Wiley
Published September 26, 2023 at 2:27 PM MDT

Donald Anderson, Director, U.S. National Office for Harmful Algal Blooms at the Woods Hole Oceanographic Institute, comes on to speak about some recent reports tracking the increase of harmful algal blooms that are becoming more prevalent along many coastlines.

These blooms are increasing in bodies of fresh water right here in Summit and Wasatch counties. Anderson will break down what constitutes a harmful algal bloom and how they can affect animals and humans.

