This Green Earth

Arctic sea ice growth continues to slow

By Nell Larson,
Chris CherniakClaire Wiley
Published October 4, 2023 at 4:38 PM MDT

Walt Meier from the National Snow & Ice Data Center discusses the global consequences of less Arctic ice.

Walt Meier, a senior research scientist at the National Sea & Ice Data Center, provides an in-depth report on the dramatic decline of sea ice growth. Meier explains that these changes are a fundamental, decades-long response to warming temperatures. The continued loss of Arctic sea ice will include further Arctic warming, erosion of Arctic coastlines, and a disturbance of global weather patterns.

