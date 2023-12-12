The Effects of Neonic Pesticides on Soil Biodiversity

Daniel Rath

On the heels of World Soil Day, December 5, Chris and Claire speak with soil scientist Daniel Rath, who explains the biological networks that build soil structure and how the use of neonicotioids or "neonics" - the world's most common insecticides - are linked to mass losses of bees, the decline in ecosystem function, and pose threats to human health. Rath also shares steps that can be taken to reduce the impacts of neonics on soil biodiversity.