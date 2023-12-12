© 2023 KPCW

This Green Earth

The Effects of Neonic Pesticides on Soil Biodiversity

By Claire Wiley,
Chris Cherniak
Published December 12, 2023 at 5:04 PM MST
Daniel Rath

On the heels of World Soil Day, December 5, Chris and Claire speak with soil scientist Daniel Rath, who explains the biological networks that build soil structure and how the use of neonicotioids or "neonics" - the world's most common insecticides - are linked to mass losses of bees, the decline in ecosystem function, and pose threats to human health. Rath also shares steps that can be taken to reduce the impacts of neonics on soil biodiversity.

Claire Wiley
Claire is the producer of This Green Earth and a volunteer DJ on Tuesdays from 10 a.m. to 3 p.m.
Chris Cherniak
Co-host of KPCW's This Green Earth.
