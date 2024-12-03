Foray into the Earth's inland waters

Go beyond the sea with freshwater ecologist and author David Strayer.

His new book, "Beyond the Sea: The Hidden Life in Lakes, Streams, and Wetlands," takes us to the world's most remarkable and varied inland waters, including massive lakes that fill only once a century, groundwaters miles beneath our feet that host unique microbes, volcanic lakes more corrosive than battery acid and catastrophic floods that carry ten times more water than the Amazon River.

Proving that the sea isn't the only aqueous realm of mystery and wonder, Strayer illuminates the secrets, science and amazing denizens of the overlooked waters in our backyards.