This Green Earth

Foray into the Earth's inland waters

By Claire Wiley,
Chris Cherniak
Published December 3, 2024 at 2:30 PM MST
Beyond the Sea: The Hidden Life in Lakes, Streams and Wetlands author David Strayer
David Strayer
Beyond the Sea: The Hidden Life in Lakes, Streams and Wetlands author David Strayer

Go beyond the sea with freshwater ecologist and author David Strayer.

His new book, "Beyond the Sea: The Hidden Life in Lakes, Streams, and Wetlands," takes us to the world's most remarkable and varied inland waters, including massive lakes that fill only once a century, groundwaters miles beneath our feet that host unique microbes, volcanic lakes more corrosive than battery acid and catastrophic floods that carry ten times more water than the Amazon River.

Proving that the sea isn't the only aqueous realm of mystery and wonder, Strayer illuminates the secrets, science and amazing denizens of the overlooked waters in our backyards.

This Green Earth
Claire Wiley
Claire is the producer and co-host of This Green Earth and a volunteer DJ on Tuesdays from 10 a.m. to 3 p.m.
See stories by Claire Wiley
Chris Cherniak
Co-host of KPCW's This Green Earth.
See stories by Chris Cherniak