State of the Birds 2025

Amanda Rodewald is the Senior Director of the Center for Avian Population Studies at the Cornell Lab of Ornithology. Rodewald takes us through the finding of the recently-released State of the Birds report and shares which bird species are struggling and which are thriving.

Key findings from the new report show that more than one-third of U.S. bird species are of high or moderate conservation concern, including 112 Tipping Point species that have lost more than 50 percent of their populations in the last 50 years.

Rodewald explains which bird species are adapting well to human population growth and the ever-changing climate, and which bird species are struggling to survive under these conditions.