Weed-pulling event tackles noxious nuisance on mountain bike trails

Sara Jo Dickens from Ecology Bridge and local mountain bike enthusiast Mike Sczcesny talk about an opportunity to properly help clear out noxious weeds overtaking some of the more popular mountain biking trails on Park City Mountain.

The event is Thursday, July 31 from 5 to 7 p.m. Participants will meet at First Time at Park City Mountain.

The effort is a collaboration with Vail, Mountain Trails Foundation and Ecology Bridge.

There will be snacks provided.

