This Green Earth podcast title card.
This Green Earth

Weed-pulling event tackles noxious nuisance on mountain bike trails

By Chris Cherniak,
Claire Wiley
Published July 29, 2025 at 6:23 PM MDT
Summit Cooperative Weed Management Areas

Sara Jo Dickens from Ecology Bridge and local mountain bike enthusiast Mike Sczcesny talk about an opportunity to properly help clear out noxious weeds overtaking some of the more popular mountain biking trails on Park City Mountain.

The event is Thursday, July 31 from 5 to 7 p.m. Participants will meet at First Time at Park City Mountain.

The effort is a collaboration with Vail, Mountain Trails Foundation and Ecology Bridge.

There will be snacks provided.

This Green Earth
Chris Cherniak
Chris is the co-host of “This Green Earth”, a weekly radio show covering environmental news and issues. Broadcast on KPCW, the NPR affiliate for Park City. He also sits on the boards of Recycle Utah and Summit Community Power Works.
Claire Wiley
Claire is the producer and co-host of This Green Earth and a volunteer DJ on Tuesdays from 10 a.m. to 3 p.m.
