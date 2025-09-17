Exploring hopeful alternatives to industrial agriculture

Kelsey Timmerman is a New York Times bestselling author and recently released his latest book, "Regenerating Earth."

Through immersive reporting, humor and storytelling, Kelsey puts faces to global challenges. Having reported from more than 60 countries, Kelsey explores how the way we live, eat and shop shapes our planet. A champion of global thinking and local action, he illuminates the joy, abundance and potential of Earth, encouraging readers to imagine—and work toward—a better future.