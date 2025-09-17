© 2025 KPCW

This Green Earth podcast title card.
This Green Earth

Exploring hopeful alternatives to industrial agriculture

By Chris Cherniak,
Claire Wiley
Published September 17, 2025 at 2:22 PM MDT
Photo of Kelsey Timmerman, author of "Regenerating Earth"
Kelsey Timmerman
/
Publisher: Patagonia

Kelsey Timmerman is a New York Times bestselling author and recently released his latest book, "Regenerating Earth."

Through immersive reporting, humor and storytelling, Kelsey puts faces to global challenges. Having reported from more than 60 countries, Kelsey explores how the way we live, eat and shop shapes our planet. A champion of global thinking and local action, he illuminates the joy, abundance and potential of Earth, encouraging readers to imagine—and work toward—a better future.

This Green Earth
Chris Cherniak
Chris is the co-host of “This Green Earth”, a weekly radio show covering environmental news and issues. Broadcast on KPCW, the NPR affiliate for Park City. He also sits on the boards of Recycle Utah and Summit Community Power Works.
Claire Wiley
Claire is the producer and co-host of This Green Earth and a volunteer DJ on Tuesdays from 10 a.m. to 3 p.m.
