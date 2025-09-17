U.S. House Rep. Kennedy aiming to work across the aisle in Congress

Republican Mike Kennedy spent a decade in the Utah Legislature before being elected to the U.S. House of Representatives in 2024. He represents Utah’s 3rd Congressional District, which covers Summit, Wasatch and Utah counties, along with the eastern portion of the state.

Kennedy told KPCW Sept. 12 he’s pleased to have passed two bills out of the House so far this year.

“One [bill] protects our data from Chinese Communist Party infiltration and stealing," Kennedy said. "In the first 100 days, I passed that bill off the House floor. And then the second [bill] was to protect our federal buildings more completely from contraband that can be snuck into those federal buildings. Just a few days ago we were able to get that off the House floor.”

Both are awaiting action by the U.S. Senate. Kennedy is also working to bring a wildfire research center to Utah State University.

Separately, the congressman has introduced legislation that would provide doctors with access to information about patients being treated for substance disorders. Kennedy said the goal is to reduce potential opioid overdoses.

Along with the rest of Utah’s congressional delegation, Kennedy supported President Trump’s domestic budget bill that was passed by Congress in July. In a Deseret News op-ed, Kennedy and his House colleagues said the bill “is a turning point in our fight to restore fiscal responsibility in Washington and puts hardworking Americans, small businesses, and families first.”

The nonpartisan Congressional Budget Office has estimated the bill will increase the United States’ budget deficit by $3.4 trillion by 2034, however, Republicans have argued economic growth will cover that gap.

Kennedy told KPCW he’s focused on building relationships in the nation’s capital among both Republicans and Democrats.

“Generally, I’m extremely impressed with the decency and intelligence and characteristics of so many people that I’ve met on the floor of the United States House of Representatives,” Kennedy said. “I know that the clowns and buffoonery are typically brought up in the media. Frankly, it’s hard to sell any media hits on people that are behaving nicely and working together on things — getting things done.”

