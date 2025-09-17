Man arrested near Park City for YouTube video about ‘killing woke’ at UVU

Court papers filed to support the arrest state the FBI alerted the Summit County Sheriff's Office on Sept. 16 to the YouTube video posted by a Pennsylvania man.

The sheriff's office would not release the 70-second video to KPCW.

Court papers state the man identifies himself in the message, says he’s in Park City and planned to start an “odyssey to Utah Valley University to fulfill my lifelong duty of finally killing woke.”

The video does not detail any specific action the man intended to take, according to the records.

Summit County sheriff’s deputies arrested the man Sept. 16 in western Summit County, outside of Park City proper, department spokesperson Skyler Talbot said.

He’s being held in the county’s jail on suspicion of making a threat of terrorism that prompted an emergency response. Bail is set at $1,000.

No formal charges had been filed as of Sept. 17.

According to arrest documents, the man told detectives the video was a joke. The records also say “the FBI is compiling a list of those making jokes on the internet” following the death of conservative activist and influencer Charlie Kirk.

Kirk was fatally shot Sept. 10 at UVU, the first stop on his American Comeback Tour of colleges and universities nationwide.

Tyler Robinson, 22, of St. George was arrested in southern Utah a day later. He is charged with seven felonies, including Kirk’s murder, and remains in custody pending his next court appearance Sept. 29.