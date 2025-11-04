A looming environmental catastrophe threatens Utah

Filmmaker Abby Ellis is tackling a new topic in her latest documentary, "Termimal," about the plight of the Great Salt Lake. She shares the story about what lies beneath the drying lakebed, a toxic reservoir of heavy metals — arsenic, lead, mercury and more — poised to become airborne with every gust of wind, endangering millions along the Wasatch Front.

Across the globe, more than 100 saline terminal lakes exist, but history has shown that once they enter decline, none have been saved. Utah now stands at a pivotal moment — an unprecedented opportunity to defy the odds, rewrite the narrative and create a model for environmental resilience.