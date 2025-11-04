© 2025 KPCW

This Green Earth podcast title card.
This Green Earth

A looming environmental catastrophe threatens Utah

By Claire Wiley
Published November 4, 2025 at 12:09 PM MST
Abby Ellis
Filmmaker Abby Ellis is tackling a new topic in her latest documentary, "Termimal," about the plight of the Great Salt Lake. She shares the story about what lies beneath the drying lakebed, a toxic reservoir of heavy metals — arsenic, lead, mercury and more — poised to become airborne with every gust of wind, endangering millions along the Wasatch Front.

Across the globe, more than 100 saline terminal lakes exist, but history has shown that once they enter decline, none have been saved. Utah now stands at a pivotal moment — an unprecedented opportunity to defy the odds, rewrite the narrative and create a model for environmental resilience.

