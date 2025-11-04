High Valley Transit narrows names for new bus rapid transit system

Earlier this fall, residents sent more than 300 suggestions to High Valley Transit.

A committee of staff and residents narrowed the list to four finalists: Mountain Town Express, The Pulse, Double Black and The Bobsled. The committee chose the names it believes reflect community character, recreation aspects and the benefits of the bus rapid transit line.

Crews began work on the new transit system this year and will continue construction in spring 2026. Once completed, the BRT system will include a dedicated bus lane on state Route 224 through Kimball Junction and past Canyons.

The goal is to provide fast and reliable transit for 5,000 people a day without additional traffic or parking structures.

Residents can help choose the name of the new system through Nov. 21. The winning name and logo will be unveiled at the beginning of the year.