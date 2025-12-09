This Green Earth | December 9, 2025 By Claire Wiley, Chris Cherniak Published December 9, 2025 at 2:05 PM MST Listen • 55:41 KPCW Local birder Nate Brown walks us through this year’s local Christmas bird count. (01:30)Beth Tobin discusses her latest book, "Loving Insects," which details the work of early American artist, naturalist and specimen hunter John Abbott. (17:48)Finally a rebroadcast of Award-winning science journalist Judith Schwartz. She talks about her book, "The Reindeer Chronicles - and Other Inspiring Stories of Working with Nature to Heal the Earth." (38:05)