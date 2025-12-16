This Green Earth | December 16, 2025
- Marine mammal scientist Naomi Rose immerses us in the wonderful watery world of orcas and answers questions around their unique pod dynamics: why and how orcas interact with boats, more about their matriarchal pods and their interesting hunting techniques. From the cost of Portugal to the San Juan Islands, Dr. Rose educates us on these unique ocean creatures. (01:24)
- David George Haskell illuminates and celebrates the emergence of the varied sounds, starting with the origins of animal song and traversing the whole arc of Earth history in his book, "Sounds Wild and Broken." From rain forests booming with insect sounds to swamps pulsing with frog calls we learn about evolution’s creative powers. (25:03)