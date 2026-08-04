This Green Earth | August 4, 2026
- Anthropologist and former hotshot wildland firefighter, Jordan Thomas discuss his new book titled, "When It All Burns: Fighting Fire in a Transformed World" The book provides a gripping firsthand account of a record setting fire season.
- As Lake Powell shrinks, something remarkable is happening beneath the waterline. Eric Balken of the Glen Canyon Institute discusses the surprising ecological rebirth unfolding in Glen Canyon and what it could mean for the future of the Colorado River.