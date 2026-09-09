This Green Earth | September 8, 2026

On the next This Green Earth, Claire and Seth speak with:

New York Times best-selling author and former forester, Peter Wohlleben. Wohlleben has received widespread acclaim for bridging the gap between rigorous scientific research and popular understanding, introducing the concept of the "Wood Wide Web" to a global audience through his books, “The Hidden Life of Trees” and “The Power of Trees”.

Then, they gain a greater understanding of the future of sustainable housing through a local partnership in Summit County that brings Utah Clean Energy and Habitat for Humanity of Summit & Wasatch Counties together.