This Green Earth | October 27, 2026
- As Lake Powell shrinks, something remarkable is happening beneath the waterline. Eric Balken of the Glen Canyon Institute discusses the surprising ecological rebirth unfolding in Glen Canyon and what it could mean for the future of the Colorado River.
- Associate Professor of Physics at the University of Utah, Dr. Robert Davies discusses the potential thermal footprint of the Box Elder County Stratos Project. Davies discusses the environmental implications of the project and what its energy demands could mean as Utah considers the growth of large-scale data centers and other energy-intensive development.