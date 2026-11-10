This Green Earth | November 10, 2026
- Historian and author Matt O’Hara discusses his new book, "The Flying Death: Poison, Plunder, and the Quest for a Miracle Medicine." Part history, part high-stakes adventure, the book tells the remarkable true story of how a deadly Amazonian blowdart poison made its way from the rainforest to American corporate boardrooms in the pursuit of a medical breakthrough.
- Human rights lawyer and author Abby Reyes shares her 2025 memoir, "Truth Demands: A Memoir of Murder, Oil Wars, and the Rise of Climate Justice." Reyes explores the fight for environmental justice, Indigenous self-determination and the power of restorative justice in confronting historical wrongs.