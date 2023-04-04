Alta ski patrol deputized to enforce Interlodge orders

As Marshal Mike Morey tweeted Monday, “the hills have eyes.”

Morey has authorized ski patrollers at Alta to issue citations for people who violate Interlodge orders. These orders require skiers to shelter in place during particularly heavy storms for avalanche mitigation.

@MarshalMike1 / Twitter Marshal Mike Morey (right) swears in the Alta ski patrol

Violations are Class B misdemeanors carrying up to a $1,000 fine and six months in jail.

With the resort at over 850 inches of snow so far this season, lockdowns have been more frequent than in the past. The latest storm this week dumped over 40 inches.

Alta was on Interlodge all day Tuesday and state Route 210 did not open.