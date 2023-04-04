© 2023 KPCW

KPCW
Spencer F. Eccles Broadcast Center
PO Box 1372 | 460 Swede Alley
Park City | UT | 84060
Office: (435) 649-9004 | Studio: (435) 655-8255

Music & Artist Inquiries: music@kpcw.org
News Tips & Press Releases: news@kpcw.org
Volunteer Opportunities
General Inquiries: info@kpcw.org
Listen Like a Local Park City & Heber City Summit & Wasatch counties, Utah
Donate
Play Live Radio
Next Up:
0:00
0:00
Available On Air Stations
Ski Resorts

Alta ski patrol deputized to enforce Interlodge orders

KPCW | By Connor Thomas
Published April 4, 2023 at 3:20 PM MDT
alta interlodge order.png
Alta Ski Area
/
alta.com

The Alta Town Marshal swore in ski patrollers as special deputies Monday morning.

As Marshal Mike Morey tweeted Monday, “the hills have eyes.”

Morey has authorized ski patrollers at Alta to issue citations for people who violate Interlodge orders. These orders require skiers to shelter in place during particularly heavy storms for avalanche mitigation.

alta ski patrol.jfif
@MarshalMike1
/
Twitter
Marshal Mike Morey (right) swears in the Alta ski patrol

Violations are Class B misdemeanors carrying up to a $1,000 fine and six months in jail.

With the resort at over 850 inches of snow so far this season, lockdowns have been more frequent than in the past. The latest storm this week dumped over 40 inches.

Alta was on Interlodge all day Tuesday and state Route 210 did not open.

Ski Resorts
Connor Thomas
KPCW Reporter
See stories by Connor Thomas