Utah’s newest ski resort is for the megarich only

Peterson • This tiny town in Weber County enjoys one of Utah’s most majestic backdrops. The Wasatch Mountains rise sharply above the Weber River, forming an unbroken chain of two dozen peaks blanketed in this year’s record-setting snowpack.

This spot, which boasts what could be some of Utah’s finest ski terrain, is being developed after years of talk.

New high-speed lifts reach all the way to the top of Jacob’s Ridge at 9,500 feet above sea level — but don’t think you’ll get a chance to enjoy these powdery slopes. You will need to be well-off enough to be a member of Wasatch Peaks Ranch (WPR) or on close enough terms with a member to be invited as a guest.

Among the largest blocks of privately held land in Utah, the former Gailey Ranch is undergoing a profound transformation into a luxury community, featuring a golf course designed by Tom Fazio, a 3,000-acre, five-lift ski area, a mountain village and 70 miles of trails for the exclusive use of 750 homeowners and their families and guests. The land had been in private ownership for decades and the public has not been allowed access since the 1990s.

The property, which one enters from Peterson, is taking shape on 12,700 acres spanning the east face of the Wasatch from Weber Canyon 11 miles south to Francis Peak, fueled by sales of equities in the project.

