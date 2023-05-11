Sundance opens for skiing in May for the first time

Sundance resort in Provo Canyon recorded a whopping 520 inches of snow this winter. That smashes its previous snowfall record of 390 inches set in the winter of 1992/93.

To celebrate, all season pass holders are invited to ski and ride this Mother’s Day weekend on a portion of the mountain’s terrain. Day tickets are available for $49.

Ski patroller Tracy Christensen, who has been at Sundance for the past 30 years, said the stoke levels have never been higher.

“We invite everyone to come up here and celebrate the fantastic ski season we’ve had, with intermediate and advanced spring skiing,” Christensen said. “We anticipate to open the Bearclaw side of Red’s lift and more runs as conditions permit.”

The resort is also offering scenic lift rides this weekend for $25 per ticket, and there will be live music at the base from 11 a.m. to 1 p.m.

