Brighton moving to parking reservation system

A parking spot in both Brighton’s main and secondary lots will cost $20 per day and $25 during holiday periods.

Brighton season passholders and vehicles with three or more people will park for free.

Similar to Park City Mountain’s system, skiers won’t need reservations, nor will they have to pay after 1 p.m. However, before 1 p.m., reservations will be required every day of the season.

Ikon passholders will now need to make a parking reservation in addition to reserving their place to ski or ride.

In a statement, Brighton said it is moving to the new arrangement to “help alleviate the traffic and strain on our beautiful canyon and to help protect and enhance the skiing experience for our loyal guests.”

The move follows a similar trend in the industry.

Park City Mountain owner Vail Resorts established a paid reservation program at the Mountain Village base this past winter, which eased traffic in the area.

The resort said more than 60% of vehicles using reservations parked for free because they qualified for free carpool incentives.

In March, Vail announced it would implement parking reservations at its three resorts in northern California, which was praised by local leaders in the Lake Tahoe region.

During discussions about its proposed Snow Park development, Deer Valley Resort has also said paid parking will be a feature in the years to come.

At a Park City Council meeting in May 2023, Park City Mountain Senior Director of Base Operations Mike Lewis responded to a question about paid reservations coming to Canyons Village.

“This is the time of year where we’re meeting with stakeholders, and coming up with our plans for next year,” Lewis said.

In nearby Little Cottonwood Canyon, the Utah Department of Transportation has signaled it is considering a $25-$30 toll to drive up the canyon to manage ski day traffic, regardless of what happens with the proposed gondola.

For more information about Brighton parking reservations, visit the resort's website.