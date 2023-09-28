Utah ski bus: UTA to reduce winter service again, citing staff shortages

UTA’s annual ski bus service begins in December, though the exact date has not yet been specified, and runs through April. This year’s service will operate nearly the same as last year’s — featuring fewer routes and fewer trips — but officials are hopeful new measures will mitigate some service gaps.

The continued reduction in service is no secret to Salt Lake County ski resorts. UTA started collaborating with them in April, UTA planning director Russ Fox said in a board meeting last month. “So they’ve known for quite some time where our status is going to be as far as just operating the same service from last year.”

To make more room for skiers and snowboarders on this year’s limited ski buses, UTA plans to provide alternative transportation for ski resort employees — “vanpools,” in vans loaned out to resorts, driven by resort workers.

UTA provided a similar service last year, but the four Cottonwood Canyon resorts are still ironing out the details of this season’s arrangement, UTA spokesperson Carl Arky said in an email.

Last year, Solitude leased 10 passenger vans from UTA to leave more parking available for guests, Solitude Ski Resort spokesperson Travis Holland said in an email. The resort has participated in the UTA vanpool program since the 2019-2020 ski season.

This article is published through the Utah News Collaborative, a partnership of news organizations in Utah that aims to inform readers across the state.