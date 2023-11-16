Brighton launches parking reservation system

Brighton officially launched its paid parking reservation system Thursday for the upcoming winter season. The cost will be $20 per day and $25 during holiday periods.

Parking reservations are required from opening day through the end of the season for both the main and secondary lots, including all snow ramps.

Brighton season passholders get reservations at no charge. Additionally, vehicles with three or more people get free reservations.

Reservation hours are from 7 a.m. and to 1p.m. They aren’t required after 1 p.m.

Brighton launched reservations for half of its parking inventory Thursday.

The resort plans to release the rest of the parking availability the Sunday before each week.

Brighton will only allow people to book five reservations at once. Reservations can be made at parkbrightonresort.com.

Ski Utah President and CEO Nathan Rafferty said at a Park City Chamber forum Thursday that parking reservations have proven to be successful at resorts like Park City Mountain and Alta.

“What it does is just takes that drama out of your day, where you’re trying to get kids out the door, or yourself out the door at 7 a.m. to hope that you have a parking spot,” Rafferty said. “Of course nobody loves a change where parking used to be free. Well, a lot of things have changed in Utah, and taking that drama away from that, and knowing that you can roll up with your family at 10 a.m. and have a parking spot is a big change. And change can be hard but I think it’s a significant improvement.”

Brighton and its neighbor Solitude moved to parking reservations for the first time this winter, in an effort to ease canyon traffic.