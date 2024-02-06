Jackson Hole Mountain Resort officially sold to new independent owners

The Kemmerer Family shared plans to sell the Wyoming-based resort over the summer and now the sale is final.

“Ski Area Management” reports local Jackson Hole investors Mike Corbat and Eric Macey are the new owners of the resort, both having served on the resort’s board. The previous board members say they aren’t planning any changes to business operations yet.

Former owner Jay Kemmerer, who has served as chairman of JHMR, will remain on the resort’s board and executive committee and serve as senior advisor.

Corbat and Macey say Jackson Hole Mountain Resort will officially remain outside the portfolios of resort conglomerates and continue operating as it has for decades.

The Kemmerer family will continue as an equity owner of the resort.