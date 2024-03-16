Vail Resorts denies fault in lawsuit after girl fell 30 feet at Park City Mountain

A family filed a lawsuit against Vail in February. According to the lawsuit, a 10-year-old girl boarded the Iron Mountain Express lift at Canyons Village on Dec. 16, 2020, with three friends. However, she slipped from her seat and was dangling from the lift for 300 yards before falling 30 feet.

The girl’s father was on the chair behind her. He jumped off the lift after his daughter as he feared for her safety. According to the suit, both the girl and her father sustained serious injuries.

The lawsuit states only one employee was operating the lift and alleges Vail, which owns Park City Mountain, was negligent and didn’t properly train and supervise employees.

Now Vail has filed a response to the lawsuit, stating the complaint should be dismissed as the family did not state a “claim upon which relief can be granted.” Further, Vail denies ownership or operation of Park City Mountain and states VR CPC Holdings Inc. should be the defendant.

The response also alleges express and implied waiver, assumption of risk doctrines and Utah’s Inherent Risk of Skiing statute bar Vail from fault.

The case is scheduled to go to trial in May 2025.