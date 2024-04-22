© 2024 KPCW

KPCW
Spencer F. Eccles Broadcast Center
PO Box 1372 | 460 Swede Alley
Park City | UT | 84060
Office: (435) 649-9004 | Studio: (435) 655-8255

Music & Artist Inquiries: music@kpcw.org
News Tips & Press Releases: news@kpcw.org
Volunteer Opportunities
General Inquiries: info@kpcw.org
Listen Like a Local Park City & Heber City Summit & Wasatch counties, Utah
Donate
Play Live Radio
Next Up:
0:00
0:00
0:00 0:00
Available On Air Stations

Park City Mountain’s 2024 closing day was ‘straight mashed potatoes’

KPCW | By Connor Thomas
Published April 22, 2024 at 5:09 PM MDT
Bombing Prospector was the order of the day.
Connor Thomas
/
KPCW
Bombing Prospector was the order of the day.

And the cheerful spring conditions had some skiers and riders wanting seconds.

Lines were short at Crescent Express and Silverlode Express Monday, April 22, leaving plenty of room on the runs. But the parking lot was full of tailgaters.

“About to ski some straight mashed potatoes, if you will,” Adam Walker said in the First Time lot.

Three skiers have Silver Queen to themselves.
Connor Thomas
/
KPCW
Three skiers have Silver Queen to themselves.

A toddler named Logan informed KPCW that the skiing was “good.”

Longtime local Tom Clyde, known for his newspaper column “More Dogs on Main” and emceeing the annual Park City Follies, agreed.

“I don't know that I made closing day as a 9-year-old, but I was here," Clyde said. "It's skiing really nice today. They could be open another week—there's nobody here—but they could be open another week.”

Skiers and riders gather atop Silverlode Express.
Connor Thomas
/
KPCW
Skiers and riders gather atop Silverlode Express.

It wasn’t only locals out there though. Tennessean Ben Dogey was sad to see the season end.

“It's a lot better than expected,” he said on Silverlode. “The snow condition is still nice and hasn't gotten slushy yet—there's plenty of it on top here. It’s a shame they’re closing today.”

He was all smiles, as was ski instructor Nick Burnley, who was sporting a Hawaiian shirt, suspenders, sailor's hat and some aviators.

“Getting a few laps in, going to go hit the wiggle [on Widowmaker] a couple of times, enjoy the sunshine,” he said. “It's one of the few days you get to come out, ride, dress like a goofball and just enjoy being out here."

Crescent, Silverlode, First Time and Three Kings were spinning for closing day. Canyons Village closed the day before, on April 21.

Three Kings had the longest line, with plenty of skiers and riders enjoying the DJ near the base. Another DJ set up at Miner’s Camp below Silverlode.

A DJ played a set at Miner's Camp.
Connor Thomas
/
KPCW
A DJ played a set at Miner's Camp.

Salt Lake City-based bluegrass group Pixie & The Partygrass Boys played Mountain Village to round out the day.

Now that downhill skiing is closed, uphill is too. Skinning up Homerun is no longer allowed.

Park City Mountain’s target date to begin summer operations is June 8.
Ski Resorts
Connor Thomas
KPCW Reporter
See stories by Connor Thomas
Related Content