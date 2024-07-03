Lift manufacturer Doppermayr expanding presence in Salt Lake City

Doppelmayr is an Austrian company that builds lifts and people movers for ski areas, urban transport and even amusement parks.

The company is involved in local lift projects, such as Deer Valley Resort’s expansion and other additions at Snowbird and Powder Mountain.

Doppelmayr announced Monday that it’s doubling the size of its U.S. headquarters in Salt Lake City.

In a statement, Doppelmayr USA President Katharina Schmitz said the current facility is bursting at the seams after serving the company well for more than 20 years.

The company’s group managing director Gerhard Gassner said they urgently need more space for production and warehousing, and above all, more employees to meet the demands of the future.

Doppelmayr plans to break ground on the new facility in early 2025, with the goal to finish by mid-2026.

The news comes weeks after Doppelmayr’s main competitor Leitner-Poma announced its opening a new manufacturing facility in Tooele. Leitner-Poma is constructing the new Sunrise Gondola, which is set to open at Park City Mountain’s Canyons Village in winter 2025-2026.

"With the expansion of these facilities, the ski industry in Utah continues to be at the forefront of innovation," said Alison Palmintere, the communications director for Ski Utah. "Ski resorts in Utah continue to invest heavily in guest experience through various upgrades, and these facilities will no doubt aid in these projects and continue to boost our local economy here in Utah."