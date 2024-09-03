Utah ski resorts announce 2024 opening dates

Brian Head Resort will be the first ski area in Utah to open this season on Nov. 8.

Park City Mountain announced its Nov. 22 opening date last month and Alta Ski Area is scheduled to open the same day.

Near Ogden, Snowbasin Resort opens Nov. 29 and Nordic Valley is Dec. 7.

Deer Valley Resort recently announced 100 days until its opening day Dec. 2.

Sundance Mountain Resort also plans to open Dec. 2.

In central Utah near Beaver, Eagle Point Resort is scheduled to open Dec. 20, the latest opening date announced so far.

Many resorts still have not confirmed opening dates for the 2024 winter season including Woodward Park City, Beaver Mountain, Brighton Resort, Cherry Peak Resort, Powder Mountain, Snowbird and Solitude.

All opening days are weather-dependent and subject to change.