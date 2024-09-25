Increased parking, new chairlifts to open at local ski resorts

Deer Valley will debut three new chairlifts as part of its Wasatch County expansion.

The Keetley Express six-person bubble chairlift connects the new Deer Valley East Village to the existing terrain near the Sultan Express.

The additional two chairs, Hoodoo Express and Aurora will service new beginner runs and provide return access to the East Village base.

New this season, the East Village base offers 500 additional day-skier parking spots off Highway 40 to help reduce traffic through Park City.

In Little Cottonwood Canyon, Alta Ski Area is launching two Sunkid covered conveyors at the Albion Base Area for beginner skiers to easily reach the top of beginner trails.

At Snowbird, the resort's original 1971 Wilbere double chair has been upgraded to a quad and moved closer to the Creekside base area for the 2024-2025 winter season.

And at Park City Mountain’s Canyons Village, the Sunrise Gondola project is underway. Still a year out, it’s expected to open for the 2025-2026 ski season.