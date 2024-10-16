Deer Valley East Village inaugural season to open with three lifts, 500 parking spots

Deer Valley East Village along U.S. Highway 40 will open this season with 500 parking spots and three lifts out of the base area.

Deer Valley Vice President of Marketing Susie English said the resort initially didn’t plan to open East Village until winter 2025.

“We were really focused on 2025-2026, so the fact that we’re going to be able to ski over there this winter has been huge for us, and worldwide press coverage and, I think, visitation, which will be great,” English said.

English said this winter Deer Valley will open 20 new runs at East Village, adding around 300 skiable acres of terrain.

For the inaugural season, three lifts will service the new base village, including a new six-pack bubble lift called Keetley Express, which will connect skiers to the base of Sultan.

“Keetley Express will go right out in the new Deer Valley East Village base right into the Deer Valley existing terrain,” English said. “Two other lifts that are much smaller will open this year. Hoodoo Express is beginner. Aurora is more of a connector lift to kind of get people back up and out to the village.”

The McHenry run, which starts at Silver Lake and goes past the Wasatch and Sultan lifts, will allow skiers to traverse back to East Village.

English shared the other big addition: 500 Deer Valley parking spots at East Village starting this winter.

“As far as accessibility for our guests, especially that live over in the Heber, Wasatch County area, even out where I live in Trailside, to hop right on U.S. 40 and go to Deer Valley East Village is going to be a cool experience,” she said. “We’ll also have a temporary skier services facility over there.”

And the following winter, Deer Valley’s base area will expand with six more lifts. That will open up more than 2,000 additional acres of skiable terrain for the 2025-2026 season.