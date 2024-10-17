Police will enforce Utah’s traction law in the Cottonwood Canyons this winter

Flashing lights in canyons indicate when the traction law is in effect. It requires vehicles to have traction devices, like tire chains, tire cables or snow socks, or snow-rated tires.

UDOT Roadway Operations Manager Jake Brown said the law helps people get through canyons safely.

“If your vehicle is equipped properly, you'll be able to navigate the snow and the ice better than if you were to have bald tires,” he said. “The other thing is to keep people moving through the canyon and to keep going and not stalling out and leaving those people exposed in those types of avalanche areas.”

Police will be stationed at various checkpoints to ensure vehicles are complying with the law. The Little Cottonwood Canyon checkpoint is at the Gate Buttress near mile marker 5. The Big Cottonwood Canyon checkpoint is at the chain-up area just past the water plant and Canyon Estate Drive gates. A map of the checkpoints is available here .

UDOT is partnering with the Cottonwood Heights Police Department for enforcement at the mouth of Big Cottonwood Canyon and the Sandy City Police Department for enforcement at Little Cottonwood Canyon. The Salt Lake County Sheriff’s Office will assist with vehicles throughout both canyons.

Brown said UDOT also offers the Cottonwood Canyon Sticker Program to make the inspection process easier. The free program allows drivers to have their vehicles pre-inspected for compliance with the traction law. If in compliance, the driver will get a sticker for their windshield, allowing them to bypass inspection checkpoints.

Brown said the tractions law helps get drivers to resorts in the Cottonwood Canyons faster.

“You don't have people that have the wrong tires or no traction devices spun out and stuck, and so traffic proceeds faster up the canyon when the vehicle is equipped correctly,” he said.

The increased enforcement is possible due to additional funding provided by the Utah Legislature through HB 488, which was passed earlier this year.