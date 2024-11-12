Woodward Park City to open Nov. 23

General Manager Gar Trayner said the tubing park will open earlier than expected due to the extra snow.

“We're tracking really well in snow-making right now,” he said. “We're a little ahead of last year, which is really exciting, and some great temperatures in the forecast.”

The tubing park will open Nov. 23 and Senior Marketing Manager Sarah Sherman said Woodward will host an opening day celebration for the park.

“We're gonna have a lot of fun things kicking off around noon, with s'mores, music, some giveaways, all the fun stuff to make it extra special to kick off winter,” she said.

The park is open from 9 a.m. to 7 p.m. and costs $65 for a two-hour window on opening day.

Trayner said Woodward aims to open the Hot Laps chairlift Nov. 29, but the resort will continue making snow into early January to get the whole area open. Sherman said on Nov. 29 the progression zone for people interested in private lessons and a terrain park will also open.

“Our teams are planning on opening an early-season terrain park. So nothing crazy, but what they can build with that snow that we've been making,” she said.

There will also be top-to-bottom skiing and riding if conditions permit.

Another kickoff will be held when that area of the resort opens, featuring a community barbecue, giveaways and live music.

Woodward will continue to offer programs for those learning to ski and ride or those who want to improve their skill level. The resort offers a four-week kids' program and a full season-long program. Prices vary depending on the program.

Skiers and riders can also become Woodward members, either with an all-access membership or a Mountain Park membership.