Deer Valley, Park City Mountain top Utah’s list of longest ski runs

KPCW | By Sydney Weaver
Published January 14, 2025 at 4:40 PM MST
Ryan Mayfield
/
Deer Valley
When it opens, Deer Valley Resort’s Lower Green Monster ski run will be the longest in Utah at 4.85 miles from top-to-bottom.

Green Monster begins at the top of Bald Mountain, winds down past the Mayflower lift and ends at the base of the new Keetley Express chair in the resort’s East Village.

The Salt Lake Tribune reports the new run is named for its level of difficulty and mining history. It covers slightly more terrain than Park City Mountain Resort’s Homerun, now the second longest in the state.

Also a beginner trail, Homerun stretches 3.5 miles from the top of Bonanza Express to the parking lot at the bottom of the Mountain Village base.

Snowbird comes in third with its 2.85-mile Chip’s Run followed by Solitude Mountain Resort’s 2.28-mile Wood Lawn Run.

California’s Heavenly resort boasts the longest run in the U.S. with its 5.5-mile Olympic Downhill intermediate trail.
Sydney Weaver
News Producer
