Winter Pride parade set for Saturday at Park City Mountain

Summit Pride, formerly the Park City LGBTQ+ Task Force, is hosting the parade with Park City Mountain this year.

Skis or snowboards are required: it begins at the top of Bonanza Express at noon Saturday, Feb. 22, traveling down Homerun to Legacy Lodge.

“We'll just gather for an informal lunch down at Legacy Lodge,” Summit Pride board member Virginia Solomon said. “We'll have decorations. We heard that some queens might be coming up from Salt Lake, so that'll be a good time.”

Park City Mountain spokesperson Emily McDonald said in a statement, “Park City Mountain is committed to hosting Winter Pride, and we are proud to be working with our partners at Summit Pride."

It’s a different organization than QueerSki, which has held the Pride parade in years past. QueerSki said in a statement earlier this month the resort booked another event on its preferred date, so it elected to pause the event indefinitely.

Summit Pride’s event Feb. 22 will fall in the middle of Elevation: Utah’s 15th annual Gay Ski Week, which founder Tom Whitman says draws queer skiers and riders from far and wide.

“We bring about 2,000 queer people to Utah, from all over the country and all over the world. We have a lot of locals as well,” he said on KPCW’s “Local News Hour.”

Gay Ski Week runs Feb. 19 to 23, before heading to Mammoth Mountain March 12 to 16. Some events are paid and with limited tickets; others are free and informal. Click here for more information.

Feb. 19

Welcome après-ski at Downstairs, 4 p.m. to 7 p.m.

Werq night at The Cabin, 9 p.m. to 1 a.m.

Feb. 20

Ski/ride Canyons Village

Lunch at Summit House, 12:30 p.m. to 1:30 p.m.

Dog tag après-ski at Premiere Park City, 4 p.m. to 7 p.m.

Dinner at 350 Main or Fletcher's

'Frat Boy' night at Downstairs, 9 p.m. to 1 a.m.

Feb. 21

Ski Deer Valley, ride Park City Mountain Village

Ski and ride morning guides at Park City Mountain, 9:30 a.m.

Lunch at Silver Lake Lodge or Mid-Mountain Lodge, 12:30 p.m. to 1:30 p.m.

VIP wine reception at The Cabin, 4 p.m. to 5 p.m.

Flashback & lumberjack après-ski at The Cabin, 4 p.m. to 7 p.m.

Dinner at Handle or Prime

Brolesque at The Cabin, 8 p.m. to 9 p.m.

Neon & neoprene night at The Prospector, 9 p.m. to 2 a.m.

Feb. 22

Ski/ride Park City Mountain Village

Summit Pride breakfast at Legacy Lodge, 7:30 a.m. to 9:30 a.m.

Ski and ride morning guides at Park City Mountain, 9:30 a.m.

Pride Parade at top of Homerun, 12 p.m.

Lunch at Mid-Mountain Lodge or Legacy Lodge

Summit Pride snowshoeing tour at White Pines Touring, 5 p.m. to 7 p.m.

Onesie après-ski at The Cabin, 4 p.m. to 7 p.m.

Dinner at Tupelo or Firewood

Gear night at Silver Lake Lodge, 9 p.m. to 2 a.m.

Feb. 23