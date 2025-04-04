© 2025 KPCW

Ikon Pass adds new eastern Canada resort for 2025-2026 season

KPCW | By Sydney Weaver
Published April 4, 2025 at 2:56 PM MDT
Skiers
JSCH Photos
/
Le Massif de Charlevoix
Skiers at Le Massif de Charlevoix in Quebec, Canada.

Ikon Pass holders will be able to visit a new Canadian ski resort starting next season.

Le Massif de Charlevoix in Quebec is known for its more than 2,500 feet of vertical drop with eight chair lifts and 53 ski runs.

It is Ikon’s 11th Canadian resort and third in the eastern side of the country, joining Tremblant and Blue Mountain.

Ikon Pass holders will have seven-day access to Le Massif with no blackout dates, and Ikon Base Pass holders will have five-day access with select blackout dates beginning with the 2025-2026 season.

The Ikon Pass is available now. Prices increase after April 17.

The Epic Pass price goes up April 13.
Sydney Weaver
News Producer
