© 2025 KPCW

KPCW
Spencer F. Eccles Broadcast Center
PO Box 1372 | 460 Swede Alley
Park City | UT | 84060
Office: (435) 649-9004 | Studio: (435) 655-8255

Music & Artist Inquiries: music@kpcw.org
News Tips & Press Releases: news@kpcw.org
Volunteer Opportunities
General Inquiries: info@kpcw.org
Listen Like a Local Park City & Heber City Summit & Wasatch counties, Utah
Donate
Play Live Radio
Next Up:
0:00
0:00
0:00 0:00
Available On Air Stations

Connecticut man charged in alleged Deer Valley ski slope assault

KPCW | By Connor Thomas
Published April 24, 2025 at 5:45 PM MDT
Deer Valley East Village will have more lifts, terrain and parking next winter.
Parker Malatesta
/
KPCW
Skiers decide which run to take at Deer Valley Resort.

Prosecutors say he tackled and injured a fellow skier at the Park City ski resort.

The man charged with assault, 63-year-old Paul Howard Kauffman, of Wilton, Connecticut, told authorities in March another skier cut him off on a ski run.

The other skier, also in his 60s, is not a Utah resident, according to Park City Police Lt. Danielle Snelson.

It’s unclear where at Deer Valley Resort the incident happened, but Summit County prosecutors say Kauffman “tackled” the other man, who still had skis on.

Charging documents state the victim felt a pop in his knee when he fell to the snow with Kauffman on top of him.

Prosecutors say the fall tore ligaments and fractured bones in the man’s knee.

Authorities charged Kauffman with a second-degree felony because of the “serious bodily injury” to the other skier. It carries a maximum prison sentence of 15 years or up to a $10,000 fine if Kauffman is convicted.

KPCW’s efforts to reach him were unsuccessful.
Ski Resorts
Connor Thomas
KPCW Reporter
See stories by Connor Thomas