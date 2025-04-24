Connecticut man charged in alleged Deer Valley ski slope assault

The man charged with assault, 63-year-old Paul Howard Kauffman, of Wilton, Connecticut, told authorities in March another skier cut him off on a ski run.

The other skier, also in his 60s, is not a Utah resident, according to Park City Police Lt. Danielle Snelson.

It’s unclear where at Deer Valley Resort the incident happened, but Summit County prosecutors say Kauffman “tackled” the other man, who still had skis on.

Charging documents state the victim felt a pop in his knee when he fell to the snow with Kauffman on top of him.

Prosecutors say the fall tore ligaments and fractured bones in the man’s knee.

Authorities charged Kauffman with a second-degree felony because of the “serious bodily injury” to the other skier. It carries a maximum prison sentence of 15 years or up to a $10,000 fine if Kauffman is convicted.

KPCW’s efforts to reach him were unsuccessful.