Deer Valley delays Snow Park construction to focus on East Village lifts
Deer Valley Resort says it’s on track to complete one of the largest ski resort expansions in history for the 2025-2026 ski season.
To do that, it will pull back on other planned projects including construction at the Snow Park base.
This winter, Deer Valley will open its Wasatch County East Village base with 10 lifts total and more than 100 ski runs.
Last season the skier-only resort debuted the new base area with three chair lifts. Seven more will open this season, including a 10-passenger gondola that links East Village to Park Peak.
Once complete, Deer Valley says the expansion will more than double its skiable acreage.
