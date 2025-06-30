Deer Valley delays Snow Park construction to focus on East Village lifts

To do that, it will pull back on other planned projects including construction at the Snow Park base .

This winter, Deer Valley will open its Wasatch County East Village base with 10 lifts total and more than 100 ski runs.

Last season the skier-only resort debuted the new base area with three chair lifts. Seven more will open this season, including a 10-passenger gondola that links East Village to Park Peak.

Once complete, Deer Valley says the expansion will more than double its skiable acreage.

Deer Valley Resort is a financial supporter of KPCW.