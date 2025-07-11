Two Deer Valley employees recovering after carbon monoxide incident

The Park City Fire District responded to a call from Deer Valley after a staff member collapsed outside the Snow Park Lodge around 10:30 p.m. Wednesday, July 9.

According to a statement from Deer Valley, the fire district found elevated carbon monoxide levels at the outdoor parking area. The employee who collapsed and another staff member were taken to the hospital for further evaluation.

Both were home and recovering as of Thursday, July 10.

Deer Valley said the incident was tied to emergency generator use during a power outage. The resort said while it’s extremely rare, carbon monoxide can build up outdoors under certain conditions.

The fire district and the Utah Occupational Safety and Health Division inspected the generator and cleared the Snow Park area.

The two entities determined the elevated carbon monoxide levels were limited to the outdoor parking lot and did not impact the interior of the Snow Park building.

Deer Valley said it is evaluating the generator exhaust system and determining locations for additional carbon monoxide detectors.

