Utah ski resorts get first snow dusting a month before opening days
Little Cottonwood Canyon ski resorts have been the first to get dustings of snow as fall filters into Utah.
Alta Ski Area and Snowbird shared videos of the flakes Tuesday, Sept. 30, with just over a month until opening day.
Utah ski resort opening days for winter 2025-2026:
- Brian Head Resort - Nov. 7, 2025
- Solitude Resort - Nov. 14, 2025
- Alta Ski Area - Nov. 21, 2025
- Park City Mountain - Nov. 21, 2025
- Snowbird - Nov. 27, 2025
- Woodward Park City - Nov. 28, 2025
- Deer Valley Resort - Dec. 1, 2025
Season passholders can get exclusive access Nov. 29 and Nov. 30, 2025
- Sundance Mountain Resort - Dec. 5, 2025
- Nordic Valley - Dec. 12, 2025
- Powder Mountain - Dec. 12, 2025
- Eagle Point - Dec. 19, 2025
- Beaver Mountain - TBA
- Brighton Resort - TBA
- Cherry Peak - TBA
- Snowbasin Resort - TBA