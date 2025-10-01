© 2025 KPCW

KPCW
Spencer F. Eccles Broadcast Center
PO Box 1372 | 460 Swede Alley
Park City | UT | 84060
Office: (435) 649-9004 | Studio: (435) 655-8255

Music & Artist Inquiries: music@kpcw.org
News Tips & Press Releases: news@kpcw.org
Volunteer Opportunities
General Inquiries: info@kpcw.org
Listen Like a Local Park City & Heber City Summit & Wasatch counties, Utah
Donate
Play Live Radio
Next Up:
0:00
0:00
0:00 0:00
Available On Air Stations

Utah ski resorts get first snow dusting a month before opening days

KPCW | By Sydney Weaver
Published October 1, 2025 at 4:32 PM MDT
Park City Mountain's first look at snow for the 2024/25 season on Sept. 17, 2024.
Jack Loosmann
/
Park City Mountain
FILE: Park City Mountain's first look at snow for the 2024/25 season on Sept. 17, 2024.

Little Cottonwood Canyon ski resorts have been the first to get dustings of snow as fall filters into Utah.

Alta Ski Area and Snowbird shared videos of the flakes Tuesday, Sept. 30, with just over a month until opening day.

Utah ski resort opening days for winter 2025-2026:
Ski Resorts
Sydney Weaver
News Producer
See stories by Sydney Weaver