Measles cases confirmed in 5 Wasatch High students

The Wasatch County Health Department said Saturday two of the cases are in students who were vaccinated.

Officials said one or more of the students may have been exposed during Wasatch High activities between Nov. 14 and 18, including a Nov. 15 performance of a school play.

Wasatch High School families were notified about the confirmed measles cases.

However, the county health department said the student cases are not connected so more could be confirmed.

Department Director Jonelle Fitzgerald says testing Nov. 6 detected measles in the area’s wastewater.

Measles is a highly contagious viral illness that spreads easily and can remain in the air for up to two hours, according to the Centers for Disease Control and Prevention.

A state epidemiology report shows 87 cases of measles have been reported in Utah so far this year. Eighteen of those were reported in the three weeks leading up to Nov. 18.

Measles symptoms usually appear one to three weeks after exposure and can include fever, cough, runny nose, red watery eyes and a rash that spreads across the body.

The health department advises anyone experiencing symptoms of measles, especially those who are unvaccinated or have been exposed to a known case, to contact their healthcare provider. Additionally, to prevent further spread, health officials advise calling ahead before visiting a clinic, emergency room or urgent care facility.

The Wasatch County Health Department said immediate action is being taken to investigate and limit further spread. "With Thanksgiving and family gatherings around the corner, please be aware that measles is around," health department spokesperson Lana North warned. "Keep your friends and family healthy by staying home if you’re sick."

Get the latest information about measles in Utah from the state health department here .

Click here to download the Wasatch County Health Department press release.