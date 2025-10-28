© 2025 KPCW

Park City Mountain fires up snow guns less than a month out from ski season

KPCW | By Sydney Weaver
Published October 28, 2025 at 3:44 PM MDT
Snow guns turned on at Park City Mountain in late October for the 2025-2026 season.
Connor Thomas
/
KPCW
Snow guns turned on at Park City Mountain in late October for the 2025-2026 season.

Snowmaking is underway at Park City Mountain ahead of the resort's Nov. 21 opening day.

The resort turned on its guns this week as cooler temperatures drifted into the Wasatch Back.

Deer Valley Resort is also ready to begin snowmaking for the season. If it remains cold enough, the resort plans to turn on its snow guns Saturday.

The skier-only resort will begin spinning lifts for season passholders Nov. 29 and Nov. 30 with a public opening day of Dec. 1.

In Colorado, the first two U.S. ski resorts have opened for the 2025-2026 season.

Keystone Resort opened Oct. 25 and Arapahoe Basin opened its first lift of the season the next day.

In Utah, Brian Head is set to open for winter operations on Nov. 7. Click here for a full list of Utah resort opening days.

Park City Mountain and Deer Valley Resort are financial supporters of KPCW.
Sydney Weaver
News Producer
See stories by Sydney Weaver