A Utah ski area is introducing passes that will let you skip the lift lines all season

Just as motorists can pay to use the carpool lane to squeeze past the logjam of traffic on some Utah roadways, extra cash can now get skiers and snowboarders around the lift lines at Solitude Mountain Resort.

They might also expect to get some dirty looks and possibly a couple snowballs launched their way.

Solitude announced this month that it will be one of several Alterra Mountain Company-owned resorts offering a Reserve Pass for the 2025-26 winter season. The add-on perk allows access to a priority line on all lifts except Honeycomb Return, which is one of two lifts providing access out of the popular expert terrain in Honeycomb Canyon. Priority access applies only at the resort where the pass was purchased.

At Solitude, the perk can be added to any Ikon Pass or Solitude season pass for $699. An adult Ikon Pass currently costs $1,519. Solitude youth passes or those with blackout days are less expensive.

Marc Lodmell, Solitude’s director of marketing, said the Reserve Pass is a product of visitor feedback.

“We are always listening to our guests and reviewing what they want,” Lodmell said. “We also look to other industries in the hospitality realm and watch what is working, what trends are appealing to consumers, and follow suit where appropriate for us.”

Reaction to the pass has been mixed, and some online commenters have said they buy the passes to make the most of their time on the slopes during limited vacations. However, in social media posts, many skiers have disparaged what they see as a class-based system that further enforces the idea that skiing is only for the rich.

Read more at sltrib.com.

This article is published through the Utah News Collaborative, a partnership of news organizations in Utah that aims to inform readers across the state.