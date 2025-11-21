Western ski patrollers in union negotiations ahead of 2025-2026 ski season

Ski patrollers in Wyoming and Colorado are looking to unionize as ski areas open for the 2025-2026 season.

Colorado’s Telluride Professional Ski Patrol has been in negotiations with mountain owner Teleski since its contract ended Aug. 31.

POWDER magazine reports the union is asking for a 30% increase in wages. Teleki offered a 2.5% raise back in September.

The union meets with Teleski again Nov. 25 before a final meeting Dec. 6, when the resort is scheduled to open. If they don’t reach an agreement before then, patrollers could strike.

Other western ski patrols are looking to unionize before the season as well.

The Jackson Hole News reported patrollers submitted a petition for a union representation election Nov. 20.

About 93% of eligible Jackson Hole patrollers backed the petition. They are asking for increased compensation and benefits as well as an improved relationship with the mountain.

The petition is the first step in creating a union. Now the resort will either recognize the union or the National Labor Relations Board will hold an election for the union.