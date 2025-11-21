Olympic torch ignites journey from Greece to Italy for 2026 Winter Games

The flame will be lit in the birthplace of the Olympics: Olympia, Greece. The torch relay will cross the border into Italy and arrive in Rome on Dec. 4 where it will officially begin its route across the country.

The symbolic relay has marked the start of every Olympic Games since 1952.

This year, the flame will travel 12,000 kilometers, or more than 7,400 miles, and stop at 60 cities and visit every Italian region along the way before landing in Milan Feb. 4.

The 2026 Olympic Games begin Feb. 6.