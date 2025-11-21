© 2025 KPCW

Olympic torch ignites journey from Greece to Italy for 2026 Winter Games

KPCW | By Sydney Weaver
Published November 21, 2025 at 3:26 PM MST
The torches for the Olympic and Paralympic Winter Games Milano Cortina 2026 are unveiled during the official unveiling ceremony at Italian Pavilion of Osaka Expo 2025 in Osaka, western Japan, Monday, April 14, 2025.
Hiro Komae
/
AP
The torches for the Olympic and Paralympic Winter Games Milano Cortina 2026 are unveiled during the official unveiling ceremony at Italian Pavilion of Osaka Expo 2025 in Osaka, western Japan, Monday, April 14, 2025.

The Olympic Torch Relay will begin Nov. 26 and count down the days until the 2026 Winter Games in Milano Cortina.

The flame will be lit in the birthplace of the Olympics: Olympia, Greece. The torch relay will cross the border into Italy and arrive in Rome on Dec. 4 where it will officially begin its route across the country.

The symbolic relay has marked the start of every Olympic Games since 1952.

This year, the flame will travel 12,000 kilometers, or more than 7,400 miles, and stop at 60 cities and visit every Italian region along the way before landing in Milan Feb. 4.

The 2026 Olympic Games begin Feb. 6.
