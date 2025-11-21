Wasatch Community Foundation welcomes new chair, calls for volunteers

Heber Valley Hospital President Si Hutt has been tapped as the new board chair of the Wasatch Community Foundation.

Hutt has served on the nonprofit’s board for six years before stepping into this new leadership role. As the foundation celebrates 25 years, he said he wants to focus on getting out into the community.

FULL INTERVIEW: Wasatch Community Foundation Board Chair Si Hutt and Vice Chair Kathy Carr

“We have a lot of new members of our community that have moved in recently,” he said on KPCW’s “Local News Hour” Friday. “So a lot of what we're going to focus on is exposure, helping people understand what

our mission is and what we're doing.”

Part of that exposure will be inviting three more volunteer board members to serve on its committees. Hutt said they will help support Heber Valley residents in health, education, recreation, arts and human services.

“We would love people who are interested in serving on the board, serving on those pillar committees, or just helping with an initiative that they're interested in,” he said.

The foundation is also looking for volunteers to help with holiday events in November and December.