Measles outbreaks could cost US its 25-year elimination status

Health officials are concerned the U.S. could lose its measles elimination status as one of the country’s largest outbreaks continues in Utah.

The state has recorded 115 cases this year, including nine in Wasatch County. So far, no cases have been confirmed in Summit County.

Of the 46 outbreaks across the U.S., the Centers for Disease Control and Prevention show the largest ones are in Utah and Arizona. In comparison, 16 outbreaks were confirmed in the U.S. in 2024.

The World Health Organization considers measles eliminated if a country goes a year without continuous local transmission.

The United States achieved elimination in the year 2000. However, if new measles cases continue into January 2026, the U.S. will lose that status.

Axios reports it would follow Canada which lost the designation in November, ending its 27-year outbreak-free run.

Meanwhile, cases worldwide are down 88% since 2000. The CDC reports 96 countries had eliminated the virus as of 2025.

Measles is a highly contagious disease spread through the air when an infected person breathes, coughs or sneezes.

Symptoms appear seven to 14 days after contracting the virus and include high fever, cough, runny nose, watery eyes and a rash.

The CDC says the best way to protect yourself is the measles, mumps and rubella vaccine.

Experts say two doses of the MMR vaccine make it 97% effective at preventing measles. One dose is 93% effective.

Of the more than 1,800 people infected with measles in the U.S. this year, 92% were unvaccinated.