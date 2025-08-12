Park City Mountain owner introduces new 50% lift ticket discount

Under the new program announced Aug. 12, skiers and riders with an Epic Pass, Epic Local Pass, Epic Military Pass — and most of the company’s other season-long offerings — will receive between six and ten Epic Friend Tickets.

Epic Friend Tickets provide a 50% discount on walk-up lift tickets at the company’s 37 North American resorts, including Park City Mountain, for the upcoming winter season.

Vail Resorts CEO Rob Katz said the new discount is “the next step in our nearly two-decade journey to find ways to make skiing more accessible to more people.”

Park City Mountain has some of the most expensive walk-up lift tickets of any ski resort in the country. Daily lift tickets at Park City peaked at $328 last winter, according to data from The Storm Skiing Journal and Podcast.

Epic Friend Tickets can be redeemed through EpicPass.com then activated in the My Epic app for lift access. The accompanying pass holder must scan their Epic Pass in a lift line before a friend ticket becomes scannable.

The cost of a purchased friend ticket can also be applied as a credit toward buying an eligible Epic Pass for the 2026/27 season.

Epic Pass prices are set to increase on Sept. 2. A full access Epic Pass currently costs nearly $1,100 for adults and over $500 for children ages 5-12.

More details on the Epic Friend Ticket discount can be found here.