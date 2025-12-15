Sundance announces 54 short films for final Utah festival

The Sundance Film Festival will include a host of documentary, live-action and animated short films from the United States and around the world. Click here for the full list.

A special “Park City legacy” short film collection will also be shown as a tribute to Sundance’s Utah roots ahead of its 2027 move to Boulder, Colorado.

The nonprofit film institute hasn’t released the titles of shorts from past festivals. It calls the program a “surprise screening.”

The Park City legacy program also includes full-length features and a potential panel discussion at the Egyptian Theatre, which won’t screen films in its final year.

The 2026 Sundance Film Festival runs Jan. 22 to Feb 1.