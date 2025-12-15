Sundance announces 54 short films for final Utah festival
The nonprofit film institute will also include favorites from festivals past in its Park City legacy series.
The Sundance Film Festival will include a host of documentary, live-action and animated short films from the United States and around the world. Click here for the full list.
A special “Park City legacy” short film collection will also be shown as a tribute to Sundance’s Utah roots ahead of its 2027 move to Boulder, Colorado.
The nonprofit film institute hasn’t released the titles of shorts from past festivals. It calls the program a “surprise screening.”
The Park City legacy program also includes full-length features and a potential panel discussion at the Egyptian Theatre, which won’t screen films in its final year.
The 2026 Sundance Film Festival runs Jan. 22 to Feb 1.