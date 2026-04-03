Court to dismiss case threatening Deer Valley Snow Park base redevelopment

Third District Judge Richard Mrazik found no evidence that the Park City Council violated Deer Valley homeowners’ constitutional rights to due process.

That's what HOAs for the American Flag, Hidden Meadows, Pinnacle, The Oaks at Deer Valley and Morning Star Estates neighborhoods had alleged.

The Park City Council voted to give up part of Deer Valley Drive so Deer Valley Resort could redevelop its Snow Park base area before the HOAs appealed that decision in January 2024.

Their attorneys previously argued that then-councilmembers Max Doilney and Ryan Dickey made up their minds beforehand and “improperly” influenced the rest of the council.

Mrazik ruled April 1 there’s no evidence that the rest of the council was improperly biased, whether by “closed-mindedness” and “personal animus” or by potential monetary gain.

“In so ruling, I'm not making any findings about whether Mr. Dickey and Mr. Doilney were somehow biased in a constitutionally infirm way. I just don't need to address it,” the judge said. “The fact is that it's undisputed that three other councilmembers — a majority — voted in favor of the ordinance vacating the right of way.”

When Mrazik issues a written ruling dismissing the case, the HOAs will be allowed to appeal.

Park City Municipal said it’s pleased the judge found the city’s process didn’t violate homeowners’ rights. Deer Valley declined to comment.

The resort was scheduled to start redeveloping Snow Park last year, but now the timeline is up in the air. President and COO Todd Bennett said last year that the resort wants to wrap up work on its East Village base area expansion first.

An attorney for the HOAs didn’t immediately respond to KPCW’s request for comment.

Park City Municipal and Deer Valley Resort are financial supporters of KPCW.