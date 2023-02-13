Park City Ski and Snowboard athletes named to Junior National Championship teams

Adam Loomis, PCSS Nordic program director and head coach for ski jumping and Nordic combined, nominated nine athletes to compete in the junior championships Feb. 23 to Feb. 25.

“This is one of the largest IMD Junior Championship teams that we've named in recent years,” Loomis said. “I am proud of this group of athletes and confident that we have a strong team. It will be exciting to see them compete with athletes in clubs from all over the United States.”

The IMD Junior Championship Team includes athletes from the Park City Ski and Snowboard ski jumping and Nordic combined program. The athletes attend schools in Summit and Wasatch counties.

U20 Female:

- Josie Johnson (honorary selection), The Winter Sports School in Park City

- Rachael Haerter, Park City High School

U20 Male:

- Tyler Phillips, Wasatch High School

- Root Roepke, Park City High School

U16 Male:

- Logan Cadman, Ecker Hill Middle School

- Augie Roepke, Treasure Mountain Junior High School

- Ian Carmack, Treasure Mountain Junior High School

- Rudger Klug, Treasure Mountain Junior High School

- Seth Rothchild, Park City High School

Loomis, a former US Nordic Combined Team athlete whose career included two World Championship berths and two National Championship medals, has led the team since 2020.

He noted the honorary selection of club alumna Josie Johnson, who is now competing on the World Cup circuit with USA Nordic’s national ski jumping team.

“Josie recently competed at Junior World Championships in Whistler, B.C., where she finished 17th, a very impressive result,” he said. “We’re very proud of her accomplishments and lucky to have her as a role model to our club athletes.”

Locals' next chance to see these and other PCSS Nordic athletes compete will be the 2023 Western Regional Championships, March 3 and March 4 at Utah Olympic Park.